Maxlinear Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of MaxLinear, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Dr. Seendripu, Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear, Inc. Dr. Seendripu, the floor is yours.



Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, operator. Welcome. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Kishore Seendripu, I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of MaxLinear, Inc. It's a pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of MaxLinear.



We will soon begin the formal business of the meeting, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Today, we have in attendance, our Board of Directors, both virtually and in person. Mr. Tom Pardun; Mr. Albert Moyer; our outgoing Director, Mr. Don Schrock; Mr. Dan Artusi; Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu; Mr. Greg Dougherty; and [Dr. Ted Alexander].



We also have with me our Accounting Officers, Mr.