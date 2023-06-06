Jun 06, 2023 / 01:10PM GMT
Tore Svanberg - Sitel Financial Corp. - Analyst
The Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. My name is Tore Svanberg. I'm a senior semiconductor analyst covering mixed signal and connectivity companies. And it's my great pleasure to introduce MaxLinear this morning. With us from the company, we have the company's Co-founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kishore Seendripu, and also Leslie Green, who is with Investor Relations. And she's right in the front. The format for this particular session is a fireside chat. So Kishore and I are going to sit down and get started.
Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO
Okay, great. Thank you, Tore.
Tore Svanberg - Sitel Financial Corp. - Analyst
So let's start with the more of an easy question, Kishore. Maybe give us a two to three minute overview of MaxLinear to those investors that may perhaps not be as familiar with the company.
Kishore Seendripu - MaxLinear, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO<
