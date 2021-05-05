May 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ilija Batljan - Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone. And let's start with the first the first slide, slide number 2, showing why we are arguing that we are a social infrastructure champion in Europe. There are five high two highlights that we used to emphasize.



The first one, the very strong and stable cash flows that are, at the end of the day, backed by triple-A countries in the Nordics. Number two, we are a strong, growing company with growth fueled by key value-add strategies that are delivering strong organic growth. Number three, we are being very successful to create strong cash flows and continue to increase dividend to our shareholders. So our dividend for the last year that we've been paying out this year is the SEK1 per A and B class, which is same thing with 900% since 2017.



Number four, we have a very strong financial position. And have now all the key ratios delivered for the triple-B plus, as we are arguing in the reported. Number five, sustainability is the core of our business. And also, in this report, we are giving flavor on this by