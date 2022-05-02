May 02, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ilija Batljan - Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB - Founder & CEO



Thank you. And as said, my name is Ilija Batljan, and I will present SBB's Q1 report.



At the first slide, you see some of our properties, including European more sustainable building Sara Cultural Centre in city of SkellefteÃ¥, which is a 26,000-square-meters building with the highest possible environmental standards. And actually, the building was finished at the end of the last year. And finally, it is in our accounts from this quarter.



If you look at the quarter -- slide 2, please. If you look at the quarter and the key ratios, you will see that we had strong performance. Rental income for the period increased with 38%, landing at SEK1.8 billion, and like-for-like 3.8% for the first quarter, which we think it's strong and in line with our focus to deliver CPI plus 100 bps on increase -- on yearly increase of rental income.



Net operating income, strong SEK1.153 billion despite cold quarter and despite that we have increased the share of rent-regulated residentials in portfolio. And the profit for the period,