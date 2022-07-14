Jul 14, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ilija Batljan, CEO. Please go ahead.



Ilija Batljan - SamhÃ¤llsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB(publ)-Founder - CEO & Director



Thank you very much and welcome to SBB's Q2 call. And I can start with our cover slide showing some of our properties that are basically explaining what our core business is.



SBB is largest owner of social infrastructure in Europe, covering Swedish rent-regulated residentials and community service properties in the Nordics. And at the first slide, you can see some of our properties, among others, cultural center in SkellefteÃ¥, one of Europe's most sustainable building. You can also see one of our elderly care homes. Important is to understand that in Sweden, elderly care homes are normal residential apartments that are in best residential locations. And then one of our preschools. We're