Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB M&A Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ilija Batljan - SamhÃ¤llsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everyone. Today we are presenting the latest deal that we announced this morning, that is that we are selling 49% stake in our social infrastructure portfolio for public education. And buyer is Brookfield super-core infrastructure fund. Price for shares is SEK9.2 billion in cash with an additional earn-out of up to SEK1.2 billion in cash.



And just to give you a relation, depending on value of the earn-outs achieved, the transaction price represents between a 2.7% discount and a 2.7% premium to the book value as of Q3 2022.



Next slide, please. Just to describe transaction related to our sales of 49% stake in our social infrastructure portfolio for public education to Brookfield. Brookfield is doing transaction through its open-ended super-core infrastructure fund. And as I said, transaction is that Brookfield is paying SEK9.2 billion in cash upfront, close up to SEK1.2 billion in cash through earn-out for 49% minority stake in EduCo.



SBB is creating