Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Ilija Batljan - SamhÃ¤llsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB(publ)-CEO
Great. Thank you very much. My name is Ilija Batljan, and welcome to the call with Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden or SBB. SBB, we are the largest owner of social infrastructure in Europe. And at the first slide, you see some of our buildings. Among others, we are the largest owner of social infrastructure for public education. You see on the slide one of our preschools, and you also see one of our buildings that is used for apartments for the elderly people. So we have a strong position in working together with Nordic municipalities to deliver social infrastructure.
This morning, before announcing our report, we also announced that the Board is investigating if we should IPO one of our subsidiaries, Sveafastigheter. Sveafastigheter has a unique portfolio of assets in Stockholm region, and the total number of apartments within Sveafastigheter will be 5,000 or more than 5,000. And on top of that, they have a building rights for 4,900 apartments. We will also move our ownership in Heba
Q4 2022 Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden AB Earnings Call Transcript
