Hello. My name is Ilija Batljan, and I will present the latest report from SBB. Let me start with our operational performance. We think that our underlying business is doing great. We have a strong operational performance. Net operating income like-for-like is increasing with 13.4%. And on top of that, we have the fact that we have not received the income from increase within our rent-regulated residential portfolio.



Taking that into account, we have a like-for-like of 14.9% on net operating income. On rental income like-for-like, 11%, and we have very strong culture of efficiency in our property management and our costs -- property costs on a like-for-like basis have increased with just 1%.



We are, on the long-term basis, strengthening our net operating income with SEK600 million-SEK700 million, and the importance there is a given that our leases are indexed that is compounding. So it is a very strong long-term effect from strong operational profit.



