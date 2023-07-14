Jul 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Leiv Synnes - SamhÃ¤llsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB-CEO



Good morning, everyone. This is Leiv Synnes, CEO of SBB, and I've been here for a little bit more than one month. And before I start with the conference presentation, I want to share some words about me.



I've been in the real estate industry for two to three decades, first in the banking side and then on the asset side. I worked with peer called Akelius for two decades, where I worked with property transaction and financing, controlling, and legal and tax.



And I think three things to point out in this presentation. The first one is the excellent pool of assets that SBB has. The revenues grows with close to 10% like-for-like, and the net operating income with close to 11%. So we have a very strong operational track record. And also, the occupancy rates increases and the surplus ratio increases. So we are in a strong operational trend in the company.



The second part is to discuss the strategic overview that the company has planned to do. And the aim with that is to strengthen the company's