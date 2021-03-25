Q4 2020 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim DÃ¼rr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Thank you very much. Very good morning and a very warm welcome from Isenburg to all of you. It's my pleasure -- our pleasure to present to you how JOST has performed in 2020.



As we all know, 2020 has been a very challenging year from a business environment. So we are very happy to report that we were able to deliver on our financial targets, and the results will be explained in more detail later by Christian Terlinde. In addition to that, we were able to successfully integrate the ÃlÃ¶ Group, the largest M&A that the JOST Group has ever done. We completed a post-merger integration project that was focused on process integration and on synergies. And we are happy to report that ÃlÃ¶ was able to support our growth and our profitability already in the first year.



The year was also a proof of our high operational flexibility in an extremely volatile market, and that is true for all regions in which we operate. So all regions were able to extremely -- to be extremely able to adapt to the