Q1 2021 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim DÃ¼rr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Good morning, everybody, from Neu-Isenburg, and a warm welcome to our Q1 2021 investors conference call. I'll start with the highlights of Q1 2021 and can tell you that JOST had a very strong start into the new year. JOST has achieved new sales records of EUR 257 million. And our adjusted EBIT doubled to EUR 29.8 million and the adjusted EBIT margin rose 11.6% -- to 11.6%. One year ago, we could prove the flexibility on the way down when the volumes collapsed. Now, with the new increasing demand, our high operational flexibility allowed us to swiftly ramp up the capacity.



We are benefiting from a lower cost base and from fixed cost degression effects, but we also see increasing headwinds from rising steel prices and logistic costs. Our net debt has reduced, and our leverage further improved to a leverage ratio of 1.76, which Christian will explain in detail later. And we can confirm our outlook for 2021.



How have the markets performed in Q1 2021? And here, it kind of depends on who you ask. We