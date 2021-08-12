Q2 2021 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining JOST Werke Q2 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Our speakers today are Joachim DÃ¼rr, CEO of JOST Werke AG; and Christian Terlinde, CFO. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joachim DÃ¼rr. Please go ahead.
Joachim DÃ¼rr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer
Thank you, Emma, and a very good morning from Neu-Isenburg, and a warm welcome to our Q2 conference call. JOST has closed a very strong second quarter, supported by storing markets and also slightly impacted already by material and freight cost impact. The highlights were that we increased our sales by 56%, and we achieved a new sales record of EUR 273 million in 1 quarter.
Our adjusted EBIT grew to EUR 30 million and the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 11%. Our high operational flexibility and the better capacity utilization limited the impact from domestic chain constraints and rising material prices that we've seen
