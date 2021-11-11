Q3 2021 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Joachim DÃ¼rr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Thank you, Stuart, and a very warm welcome from Neu-Isenburg to our Q3 2021 Investor and Analyst Call. We had a third quarter with very strong demand worldwide power products and -- but also with very volatile supply chains and unprecedented material cost development. With our flexibility, we were able to deliver a quite strong Q3. The highlights were that we increased our sales by 28%, and we achieved a Q3 record of EUR 252 million in Q3 2021. Our adjusted EBIT grew by 20% to EUR 24 million, and the adjusted EBIT margin was 9.6%.



The Chinese market downturn and