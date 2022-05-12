Q1 2022 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Yes. Thank you very much, and a very good morning. Welcome to the JOST Werke AG Q1 2012 Conference Call. Christian Terlinde, who is at the different sites today and myself will guide you through the presentation and are happy to take your questions afterwards.



So let's look at the highlights of what I think has been a very strong start into the year 2022, the highlights of the Q1. JOST has achieved a new sales record of EUR 312 million, that's plus 21% with strong growth in transport, 14%; and agriculture, 46% in the first quarter. Our adjusted EBIT margin remained robust at 11% despite rising costs, and we achieved a new record for the