Q2 2022 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim Durr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



in the decline in trucks with a strong trailer and tractor business and also includes some pricing effects since we have raised our prices at the beginning of the year. North America, very strong region, 7% growth in the production of Class 8 trucks and also 12% in the trailer production. So very strong underlying business, very strong demand in the transport segment. In the tractor, agricultural tractor segment, more or less even with compact tractor declining but higher sales in higher horsepower tractors, which benefited us because that's -- these are the more valuable and also the more profitable products in our agricultural lineup.



JOST performance with 52% outperformed this market. There is certainly some pricing effect and also some FX effects that Christian will explain a little later. But overall, a very strong performance, outperforming the market also with market share gains.



Looking at Asia Pacific, Africa. You see here in the official numbers, a minus 56%, that is impacted by China,