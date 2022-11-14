Q3 2022 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Joachim Durr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Thank you very much. Good morning from Neu-Isenburg, and a warm welcome to the JOST Q3 2022 Investors and Analysts Conference. We're very happy, Christian and I, to report to you the numbers for Q3. And I would like to start directly with the highlights of the third quarter of 2022. JOST could increase its sales by almost 30% and to EUR 327 million in the third quarter, with a strong growth, both in the transport business line with almost 29% growth and the agricultural business line with 33% growth.



We could also grow our adjusted EBIT by 25% to EUR 30 million in 1 quarter. That calculates to an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.3%. In this quarter, we benefited once again from our global footprint, the very strong development we had in North America and also APA could somewhat offset the weaker but still growing environment that we had in Europe. Also in Q3, the visibility improved because some of the supply chain issues that our customers were having mainly, they eased and the demand, especially for trucks