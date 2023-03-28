Q4 2022 JOST Werke AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining JOST Werke's Full Year 2022 Results Conference. Our speakers today are Joachim Durr, CEO of JOST Werke AG and Christian Terlinde, CFO.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joachim Durr. Please go ahead.



Joachim Durr - JOST Werke AG - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from Neu-Isenburg, and welcome to our JOST Financial Year 2022 Investors and Analysts Conference. You will see on the slide, JOST Werke SE, we now are a Sociedad European. But of course, the numbers that you will be seeing are from the JOST Werke AG under which we operated last year. So you will see that the numbers are in line with the prelims that we have announced mid of February. I'm very happy to report that we have met all our financial targets for 2022. We've achieved a double-digit growth year-over-year in sales with 21% sales increase to a total sales of EUR 1.265 billion.



We've also