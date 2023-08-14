Q2 2023 Jost Werke SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Joachim Durr - JOST Werke SE - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Yes. Thank you very much. A very good morning from Neu-Isenburg, and welcome to our Q2 2023 Investors and Analyst Call. Today, Romy Acosta and myself will present the results to you, and we will be able to answer your questions, hopefully all in -- after the presentation. Our new CFO, Oliver Gantzert will start on the first of September, and you will get to know him latest in the Q3 presentation then.



I'm very happy to -- if you go to the next slide, please, very happy to present to you a very successful quarter for JOST, it's actually the most successful Q2 that we had in the history of JOST. We had record sales of EUR 330