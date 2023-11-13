Q3 2023 Jost Werke SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Our speakers today are Joachim Durr, CEO of JOST Werke SE; and Oliver Gantzert, CFO. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joachim Durr. Please go ahead.



Joachim Durr - JOST Werke SE - CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board & Chief Sales Officer



Thank you very much.



A very good morning and a warm welcome to our JOST Q3 2023 Investors and Analysts Conference. It's a pleasure to have you with us, and it's also a pleasure for me to introduce to you Oliver Gantzert. Oliver started first of September of this year as our new CFO. He has a lot of background in the industry, so he has had a flying start here at JOST SE and he will cover the financial part of the presentation.



So let's go straight to the highlights of the quarter of Q3. JOST was able to boost the profitability further in the third quarter of 2023 with an adjusted EBIT margin going up by 2.1 percentage points to 11.4%