Jumbo Interactive Ltd to Acquire StarVale Group Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Jumbo Interactive acquisition of Starvale Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jatin Khosla. Please go ahead.



Jatin Khosla - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call at such short notice. On the call today, we have our CEO and Founder, Mike Veverka; and CFO, David Todd. Mike will make some opening remarks on today's announcement on the acquisition of Starvale, after which we will move to Q&A.



May I take this opportunity to remind you that we are currently in blackout with our 1H '22 results scheduled for release on Tuesday, the 22nd of February. With that in mind, can I ask that you please keep your questions related to today's announcement and the strategic acquisition of Starvale. I'll now hand over to Mike.



Mike Veverka - Jumbo Interactive Limited - Founder, MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Jatin. Good morning, everyone, and