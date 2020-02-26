Feb 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q4 2019 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Michael Polyviou. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member



Thank you, Jimmy. And good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.



Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website, and a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website.



