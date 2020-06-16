Jun 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

J. Barry Morrow - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. I am Barry Morrow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I'd like to officially call the meeting to order.



Before we begin, we would like to note that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders and our community, Lincoln has decided to conduct the annual meeting in a virtual format this year. We anticipate that next year, we will be able to return to our in-person meeting, as has been our historical practice.



Now I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the members of the company's Board who are in attendance remotely: Scott Shaw, CEO; Jim Burke, member of the Compensation and Governance Committees; Peter Burgess, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Celia Currin, Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee; Alvin Austin, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee and member of