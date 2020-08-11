Aug 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member



Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as recent corporate development. Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website, and a replay of the call will be archived on the