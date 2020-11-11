Nov 11, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2020 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Polyviou with EVC. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member



Thank you, Delan, and good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as recent corporate developments. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.



Joining us today are on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website and a replay of the call