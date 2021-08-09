Aug 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2021 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Michael Polyviou. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Polyviou - EVC Group Inc. - Managing Member



Thank you, Tiffany, and good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.



Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast live on the company's website, and a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website.



Statements made by Lincoln's management on today's call regarding the