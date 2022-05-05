May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
J. Barry Morrow - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. I'm Barry Morrow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I'd like to officially call the meeting to order.
Before we begin, we would like to note that due to the continuing public health issues, Lincoln has decided to conduct this Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual format again this year.
Now I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the members of our company's Board who are also in attendance. Scott Shaw, our CEO; Jim Burke, Kevin Carney, John Bartholdson, Ron Harbour, Carlton Rose, Michael Plater and Felecia Pryor.
I would also like to acknowledge the presence of Jeff Minick, audit partner from Deloitte & Touche, the company's certified public accounting firm in charge of our account, who is also in attendance remotely.
And now I'll turn the meeting over to Scott Shaw, our CEO.
Scott M. Shaw - Lincoln
Lincoln Educational Services Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...