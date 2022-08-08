Aug 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Catherine, and good morning, everyone. Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The release is available on the Investor Relations portion of the company's corporate website at www.lincolntech.edu.



Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, CFO. Today's call is being broadcast live on the company's website, and a replay of the call will be archived on the company's website.



Statements made by Lincoln's management on today's call regarding