May 05, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

J. Barry Morrow - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. I'm Barry Morrow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and I'd like to officially call the meeting to order. We have decided to keep a virtual format for our annual meeting to allow all of our shareholders to attend regardless of location.



Now I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the members of the company's Board who are in attendance: Scott Shaw, our CEO; Jim Burke, Chairman of the Compensation Committee and member of the Governance Committee; Kevin Carney, Chairman of the Audit Committee; John Bartholdson, Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and member of the Audit and Compensation Committees; Carlton Rose, member of the Audit and Compensation Committees; Dr. Michael Plater, member of the Audit and Corp Governance Committees; Felecia Pryor, member of the Compensation and Corporate Governance Committees; and Sylvia Young, member of the Compensation