Q4 2021 Braze Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Christopher L. Ferris - Braze, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Braze's results for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022. I hope you enjoyed today's hold music, which was composed, performed and provided by Franky Saxena, a solutions consultant in Braze's London office. Thank you for the wonderful music, Franky.



I'm joined by our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Magnuson; and our Chief Financial Officer, Isabelle Winkles. We announced our results in a press release issued after the market closed today. Please refer to our Investor Relations website at investors.braze.com for more information and a supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement.



During this call, we will make statements related to