Q2 2023 Braze Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Braze Fiscal Second Quarter Results 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Luke, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn over the call to Christopher Ferris, Head of Braze Investor Relations.



Christopher L. Ferris - Braze, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Braze's results for the fiscal second quarter 2023. I'm joined by our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Magnuson; and our Chief Financial Officer, Isabelle Winkles. We announced our results in a press release issued after the market closed today. Please refer to our investor website at investors.braze.com for more information and a supplemental presentation related to today's earnings announcement.



During this call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under the federal securities laws and safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements