Braze Inc Investor Event Transcript

Oct 13, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Christopher L. Ferris - Braze, Inc. - Head of IR



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Braze's Inaugural Investor Day at Forge NYC. It's great to see all of you here in New York, and thank you for all of you who are joining us via webcast. I'm Chris Ferris, I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Braze. Really excited to speak with you today.



Hopefully, you were able to tune into Bill's keynote address yesterday and to Jon and Kevin's product keynote yesterday as well, where they highlighted some of the new product innovations and vision for the future of customer engagement.



Today, we'll start off with a brief presentation from Bill, followed by a product presentation from our Co-founder, CTO, Jon Hyman; and our SVP of Product, Kevin Wang. Then we'll transition to a customer fireside between our President and CCO, Myles Kleeger; and Jimmy Dinh of CIBC Capital Markets, followed by a financial presentation from our CFO, Isabelle Winkles.



And then we'll conclude with a moderated Q&A, taking questions from in-person and webcast participants. And now for the fun part that I know you guys