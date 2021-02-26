Full Year 2020 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kamux annual results presentation 2020. My name is Juha Kalliokoski. I'm CEO and founder of Kamux.



Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen, and I am Kamux CFO.



Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



First, we take Q4 in brief and overview 2020 results. After that financial development. Then, we look our outlook and financial targets, and then we summarize these.



This slide tell strongly our vision that we want to be #1 used car retail in Europe. And as we know, we announced -- published today morning, our new strategy. And next Wednesday, we tell up more in this Capital Market Day.



Despite contribution in Germany and Sweden, our internal growth was strong. We grew in Sweden, over 40%. And in Germany, 24.5%. Our total revenue increased 13.3% and achieved EUR 198.8 million. And our gross profit increased 18.7% and adjusted operating profit, 38.8% to EUR 7.5 million.



And it's very nice