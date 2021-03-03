Kamux Oyj Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Satu Otala - Kamux Oyj - Director of Communications



Good afternoon, and welcome to Kamux Corporation's Capital Markets Day. My name is Satu Otala, and I'm Communications Director at Kamux. We're very excited today because, actually, this is Kamux' first Capital Markets Day ever.



Just on Friday, we published Kamux' strategy for the years 2021 and '23, and that's what we'll focus on today. Our 2-hour event consists of 3 presentations. We'll start with market trends and strategy presented by CEO and Founder of Kamux, Juha Kalliokoski. Then we'll dive into digital world with CDO, Mikki Inkeroinen. And the third and final presentation is held by CFO, Marko Lehtonen, who will guide us through the financials. We'll have a Q&A session after each presentation, and we'll try and answer as many questions as possible. I really hope you enjoy this afternoon with us. And I think we're ready to begin.



So let's start. Juha, the stage is yours.



Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Okay. Thank you, Satu, and welcome at the Kamux' first Capital Market Day. My