Mar 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Satu Otala - Kamux Oyj - Director of Communications
Good afternoon, and welcome to Kamux Corporation's Capital Markets Day. My name is Satu Otala, and I'm Communications Director at Kamux. We're very excited today because, actually, this is Kamux' first Capital Markets Day ever.
Just on Friday, we published Kamux' strategy for the years 2021 and '23, and that's what we'll focus on today. Our 2-hour event consists of 3 presentations. We'll start with market trends and strategy presented by CEO and Founder of Kamux, Juha Kalliokoski. Then we'll dive into digital world with CDO, Mikki Inkeroinen. And the third and final presentation is held by CFO, Marko Lehtonen, who will guide us through the financials. We'll have a Q&A session after each presentation, and we'll try and answer as many questions as possible. I really hope you enjoy this afternoon with us. And I think we're ready to begin.
So let's start. Juha, the stage is yours.
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO
Okay. Thank you, Satu, and welcome at the Kamux' first Capital Market Day. My
Kamux Oyj Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript
Mar 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...