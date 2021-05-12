Q1 2021 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to Kamux quarterly Results Presentation. My name is Juha Kalliokoski. I'm CEO and Founder of Kamux.



Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen, I'm Kamux CFO.



Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



They were (inaudible), there is very nice weather, as same as our figures. This presentation, firstly, Q1 in brief. Then we'll check, our financial development, our strategy, outlook and financial targets, and then we summarize these.



Our vision is to be #1 used car retailer in Europe. In these 6 areas, what we always tell to investors, if we compare to Q1 2020 and 2021. Last year, January and February, went well, but in March, last 2 weeks, it experienced significant change. And in this year, in Finland and Sweden, the market was quite good. If we think that this -- COVID-19 situation but in Germany, we had lockdown and we're mainly selling remotely, these cars, the whole Q1.



Our revenue increased 25.4%, near to EUR 210