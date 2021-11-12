Q3 2021 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Kamux's Q3 results presentation.



My name is Juha Kalliokoski. I'm CEO and Founder of Kamux.



Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen. I am Kamux's CFO.



Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



We have quite a traditional quarterly results presentation.



First, Q3 in brief; after that, financial development; and thirdly, strategy outlook and financial targets. And then we summarize these.



When we listed the company, after that we told that our vision is to be #1 used car retailer in Europe. And after these Q3 results, we are a little bit nearing that, our vision. There are some cornerstones of what we made in Q3. If we think, that we published our strategy 8 months ago and we told that we're pushing more of the growth company. And now we can tell that in Q3, we increased 22.8%. And at the same time, in all markets, markets declined. And we are very happy about the revenue increase. And the revenue