Mar 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kamux's Annual Results Presentation 2021. My name is Juha Kalliokoski, I'm CEO and founder of Kamux.
Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO
Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen, I'm Kamux's CFO.
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO
It's kind of a spring morning. Sun is shining, and we have good results. It's easy to smile and be CEO of the Kamux. Firstly, we'll have Q4 in brief, then we'll be over last year results. Then thirdly, financial development. After that strategy, outlook and financial targets, and then we summarize those.
Kamux Vision used to be #1 used car retailer in Europe, and it's unchanged last 5 years. We have now first time to show you 15 biggest used car retailers in Europe. It's good to remember that U.K. is not in Continental Europe, which is our focus market. And many of those companies are U.K. companies. If considering pure player used car retailers, Kamux is currently third largest dealer in Europe after
Q4 2021 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call(English) Transcript
Mar 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
