Q2 2022 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Welcome to Kamux Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Juha Kalliokoski. I'm CEO and Founder of the Kamux.



Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen. I am Kamux's CFO.



Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - CEO



In case you are wondering about the sportsman in the picture, this is from a brand advertising campaign we started in Finland in June. The campaign consists of TV and radio advertisement and it focuses on Kamux wide offering of cars that's with different consumer needs.



Here is agenda for today's presentation. Our vision is to be #1 on used car retailer in Europe. Our vision to be #1 in Europe is very realistic as we are already the third largest seller of used cars in Europe.



The biggest one is Constellation group, then [Hours Holding], thirdly, Kamux, fourthly Aramis from France and Autohero from Germany. This table includes European operators that focus on sales of used cars. The figures are from full year 2021.



