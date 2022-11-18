Nov 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - Founder & CEO
Good morning. Welcome to Kamux's Q3 Results Presentation. My name is Juha Kalliokoski, I'm CEO and Founder of the company.
Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO
Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen. I'm Kamux's CFO.
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - Founder & CEO
As you have heard, we announced yesterday that I have decided to step down as CEO during the first half of 2023. And Board of Directors has appointed Tapio Pajuharju, who is currently CEO of Harvia, as Kamux's new CEO.
I'm extremely proud of what we have achieved with the rest of the Kamux team, but now it's a good time for me to step down. We have grown and (inaudible) sized at a fast-paced profitable, and we are now Europe's third largest dealer focusing purely on used cars.
As next, we need to boost our international growth further, and Tapio has a strong track record of growing and scaling business -- international team. He has also the ability to spot new opportunities within the
Q3 2022 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...