May 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - Founder & Director
Hello. Welcome to Kamux Q1 results presentation. My name is Juha Kalliokoski. I'm CEO and Founder of Kamux.
Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO
Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen. I'm Kamux CFO.
Juha Kalliokoski - Kamux Oyj - Founder & Director
As usual, I will present the overview and Marko will then present more details on the final sales as well as on our country-by-country performance.
Here is our agenda for today's presentation. Q1 in brief, financial development, strategy, outlook and financial targets, and then we summarize those.
We continue working towards our vision to be the #1 used car retailer in Europe. The vision itself is unchanged. The first quarter of 2023 was difficult, even though the market started to recover. Prices for used cars decreased in January to February, especially in Finland and Sweden, and then increased slightly in March.
There are 2 separate things to note. At the turn of the year, we made
Q1 2023 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
