Q2 2023 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Welcome. My name is Tapio Pajuharju, I'm the new CEO of Kamux. And next to me, we have...



Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning. My name is Marko Lehtonen, I'm Kamux's CFO.



Tapio Pajuharju - Kamux Oyj - CEO



So welcome on board. Today we will go through a bit of the performance during the first half. We'll also reflect bit about the market. And then I think at the end of the presentation we have time and can entertain some questions and comments at the very end. All in all, I think we will have a good look on the functions and actions during the first half and especially in the second quarter, then we'll have a bit of a deeper view on the market and how Kamux has been performing in the marketplace. Marko will have a deep dive on the financial performance and at the end we will have a bit of a reflection on the market outlook, our targets and then have a summary at the very end. I think our vision is unchanged, we continue working on this one. But as we understand, lot has