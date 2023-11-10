Q3 2023 Kamux Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Kamux Oyj - CEO



Welcome on board. Kamux, Q3 review. My name is Tapio Pajuharju. I'm the CEO. And next to me, we have Marko Lehtonen, our CFO.



Marko Lehtonen - Kamux Oyj - CFO



Good morning.



Tapio Pajuharju - Kamux Oyj - CEO



I think all in all, rather happy with the performance, and we have a solid and a certain areas even a strong report. And I think I would like to pass my special thanks for the team who has done a very good job for the review and the report. All in all, I think during the third quarter, we also passed the benchmark of more than 0.5 million cars sold. I don't know the exact date, but somewhere in the month of September, we were there. And I think that's, in a way, one of the benchmarks we've been dreaming off and now we are past that. At the same token, I think we had a bit of an anniversary feelings in some of the stores, and we renovated our Niittykumpu store, and we made a great return of the famous Volkswagen Beetle, and that's not going to be touring throughout Finland and later