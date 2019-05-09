Q1 2019 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Welcome to the first quarter presentation of 2019 for Komplett Bank. We sent out 2 presentations today. I have with me also Henning Fagerbakke, who is the CFO, who will help me during the Q&A with the questions and answers. We sent out 2 presentations today. One was the regular quarterly presentation and the other one was a regulatory update. I'll start with the regulatory update as it is relevant for the quarterly presentation.



Komplett Bank was one of several Norwegian niche banks who had a site visit from the FSA during last year. I'll begin -- I have the timeline here. I'll begin with the Q3 results of Komplett Bank from last year. As you remember, we had higher-than-expected credit losses, and we initiated immediate targeted actions to address those.



Subsequently, we had a site visit from the FSA in November. Credit losses was one of the areas covered. I'll come back to some of the others later. We received a preliminary report from the FSA in December, and we answered to that report in February of this year.



2 days ago, we