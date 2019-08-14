Q2 2019 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of the second quarter results 2019 of Komplett Bank. With me here today, I have Henning Fagerbakke, the CFO of Komplett Bank, who will help me go through the numbers. I will begin by giving an introduction, then Henning will take over, and I will wrap up a little bit on the strategy and the outlook going forward.



Starting with the highlights of the quarter. We grew in the quarter by NOK 187 million, an improvement compared to the NOK 59 million that we saw in Q1. Growth was especially strong in Finland but also good in Sweden. We still have challenges in Norway due to regulation, but especially as we lack a competitive refinancing product. I will come back to that.



NOK 283 million that we saw in Q1, profit after tax came in at NOK 61.4 million. We had significant nonrecurring effects. We have had an AML administrative fee of NOK 18 million as we communicated in July and NOK 11 million of nonrecurring costs. Adjusting for the AML fee, profit came in at NOK 79.4 million, which is NOK 3 million