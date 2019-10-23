Q3 2019 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Welcome. Welcome to the Q3 results presentation of Komplett Bank. With me here today, I have Henning Fagerbakke, who will help me go through the numbers. Before digging into the details, I want to highlight that this has been a challenging year so far with the regulatory report from the FSA. We have invested significant amounts of time and resources in closing all the gaps. We delivered the final reporting time on October 1, and we have completed all required actions.



Even though it has been a challenging year, we have continued to deliver solid results. I expect us to be able to turn our full focus back to operating our business now and to deliver these results even further going forward. We are a profitable, well-capitalized bank, well positioned for the future.



Financial highlights. We grew by NOK 271 million in the last quarter. That's an annualized growth rate of 13.5%. We ended the year with a loan book of NOK 8.4 billion, and growth was especially strong in both Sweden and Finland.



Total income came in at NOK 295 million, same