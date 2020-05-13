Q1 2020 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Komplett Bank results for Q1 2020.



Moving on to slide today's presenters. My name is Jan Haglund, I am the CEO of Komplett Bank. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Henning Fagerbakke, who will deliver the specifics on the financials in the presentation. After the presentation, you will all have a chance to ask questions in the Q&A session.



Moving on to Page 4. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the start of the year can best be described as navigating through unchartered territory. Within a span of weeks, priorities shifted towards safeguarding the health of our employees and our families and to helping our customers through these trying times. From March 13, all employees have been working from home. I am proud of how all of our dedicated employees have adjusted to the new situation, maintaining their energy and drive and continuing to serve our customers.



In terms of customer behavior, we have seen a decrease in the volume of card transactions as well as a positive trend for POS,