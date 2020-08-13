Q2 2020 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Presentation of Komplett Bank's Results for Q2 2020.



Moving to Slide 3. My name is Jan Haglund. I am the CEO of Komplett Bank. Together with me today, I have our CFO, Henning Fagerbakke, to deliver the specifics on the financials in this presentation. After the presentation, you will all have a chance to ask questions in the Q&A session.



Next page. Our priorities to safeguard the health of our employees and their families and to help our customers through these trying times remain. During Q2, almost everyone in the company have been working out of their homes. I am proud of how all of our dedicated employees have adjusted to the situation over the past months, maintaining their energy and drive both in serving our customers and improving our