Q3 2020 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Komplett Bank ASA Q3 2020 presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now pleased to present Mr. Jan Haglund, CEO. Please begin your meeting.



Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Komplett Bank's results for Q3 2020. My name is Jan Haglund. I am the CEO of Komplett Bank. Together with me on this call, I have our CFO, Henning Fagerbakke, who will deliver the specifics on the financials in this presentation. After the presentation, you will all have a chance to ask questions in the Q&A session.



Moving on to picture #4. We turned the corner in September and have returned to growth. We continue to see strong demand from creditworthy individuals for our flexible financing solutions. I expect us to continue growing from the fourth quarter and beyond.



Credit performance. Moving on to credit performance. In the initial stage of the pandemic, we had an increase in the number of requests from customers with short-term challenges in servicing their loans. During the quarter,