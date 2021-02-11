Q4 2020 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Komplett Bank's results for Q4 2020. Please turn to Slide #3.



My name is Jan Haglund, and I am the CEO of Komplett Bank. Together with me on this call, I have our CFO, Henning Fagerbakke, who will deliver the specifics on the financials in this presentation. After the presentation, you will all have a chance to ask questions in the Q&A session.



Next picture. We have returned to growth. We continue to see strong demand from creditworthy individuals for our flexible financing solutions. I expect that to continue growing in 2021 and beyond, and our target loan growth of 5% to 10% in 2021 remains.



Moving on to credit performance. In the initial stage of the pandemic, we had an increase in the number of requests from customers with short-term challenges in servicing their loans. During