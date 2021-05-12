Q1 2021 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan Olov Haglund - Komplett Bank ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Komplett Bank's result for Q1 2021.



Moving on to Picture 3. My name is Jan Haglund, and I am the CEO of Komplett Bank. Together with me on this call, I have our CFO, Henning Fagerbakke, who will deliver the specifics on the financials in this presentation. After the presentation, we will all have a chance to ask questions in the Q&A session.



Picture 4. We are on track to reach our target loan growth of 5% to 10% for the year. In the initial part of the quarter, we had negative growth, driven primarily by high amortizations. However, we had good development in terms of growth in both March and April, and including April, we have positive growth for the year.



Moving on to credit performance. Maintaining a high focus on credit risk and collection performance is a requirement for