Q2 2021 Komplett Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



The Komplett Bank Q2 2021. (Operator Instructions) I'm now pleased to present the speakers. Please begin your meeting.



Eirik Holtedahl - Komplett Bank ASA - Interim CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Komplett Bank's results for second quarter 2021.



My name is Eirik Holtedahl, and I'm the interim CEO of Komplett Bank. Together with me on this call, I have our CFO, Henning Fagerbakke, who will deliver the specifics on the financials in this presentation. After the presentation, you will have the chance to ask questions in the Q&A session.



Komplett Bank is on track to reach a loan growth of around 5% in 2021. In the preceding quarter, we had a negative development in our loan book, but we are pleased to see that this trend has now been bucked, and our loan balances have been increasing. We have experienced growth in all geographies in Q2, and I'm happy to announce that we will next year be entering another market which will contribute further to growth and diversification.



It is always important, and particularly